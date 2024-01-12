Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives $110.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.14.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,621 shares of company stock valued at $874,239. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Lantheus in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth $354,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNTH stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. The company had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

