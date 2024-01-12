Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives GBX 2,999.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,999.36 ($38.23).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,464.50 ($31.41) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,563.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,513.11. The company has a market cap of £160.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 731.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.56. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 2,149.45 ($27.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,801 ($35.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,143.71%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

