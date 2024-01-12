National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.75.

NSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NSA opened at $37.72 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $44.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.51%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

