Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives $5.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.80.

WOOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $897.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.14. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary S. Briggs bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,383.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,222,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,917,000 after buying an additional 46,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,717,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,563,000 after buying an additional 227,704 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 21.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,919,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,278,000 after buying an additional 1,039,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 21.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,664,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,167,000 after buying an additional 993,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 73.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,084,000 after buying an additional 2,210,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

