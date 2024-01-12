Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTDR

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $54.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 3.31. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $69.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.97.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Matador Resources by 82.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.