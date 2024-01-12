Oppenheimer Increases Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target to $11.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clarivate from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.33.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLVT

Clarivate Stock Performance

Shares of CLVT opened at $8.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Clarivate’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clarivate

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at about $150,975,000. Impactive Capital LP increased its holdings in Clarivate by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 28,608,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,643,000 after buying an additional 10,368,333 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Clarivate by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 19,454,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,681,000 after buying an additional 8,018,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,910,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,772,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.