Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut Solo Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. B. Riley began coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Solo Brands stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $291.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $8.86.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $110.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.88 million. Solo Brands had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Solo Brands will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $502,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,749.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTC. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,901,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Solo Brands by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,306,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 894,268 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,962,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,018,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Solo Brands by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 538,995 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

