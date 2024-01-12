ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ (ORIC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.86.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $438.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $45,372.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,809 shares in the company, valued at $204,519.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $45,372.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,809 shares in the company, valued at $204,519.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $124,744.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 808,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,307.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 733.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 192,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

