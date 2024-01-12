Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Downgraded by B. Riley to “Sell”

B. Riley lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Stellus Capital Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.
Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance
Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.24 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stellus Capital Investment Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This is a positive change from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 320.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Stellus Capital Investment
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
