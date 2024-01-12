PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Receives Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $50.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $65.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PBF

PBF Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PBF opened at $41.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $56.38.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $1.75. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in PBF Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in PBF Energy by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in PBF Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 342,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in PBF Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.