Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Cut to “Hold” at Melius

Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $439.69.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $390.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $380.56 and a 200-day moving average of $395.25. The stock has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 7.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $3,277,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

