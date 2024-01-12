Compass Point Lowers Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) to Neutral

Compass Point cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

CFR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a sell rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.23.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $105.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $139.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $513.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

