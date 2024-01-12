Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bancolombia in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.60 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bancolombia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.65.

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $31.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.77. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $34.43.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 14.35%. Analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.8835 per share. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 852.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

