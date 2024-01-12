SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Cut to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.60.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of SITE opened at $157.83 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $116.81 and a 52-week high of $176.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.47.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $1,653,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares in the company, valued at $96,061,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,831,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,210,000 after purchasing an additional 232,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,373,000 after acquiring an additional 29,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after acquiring an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,758,000 after buying an additional 50,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,448,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

