Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $23.50 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.13.

Capital Southwest Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $25.13 on Monday. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 121.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.6% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 96,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

