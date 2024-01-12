Citigroup (NYSE:C) Cut to Sell at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $52.08 on Monday. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after buying an additional 545,118,661 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.