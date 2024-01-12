Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. B. Riley currently has $22.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fidus Investment Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $19.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a market cap of $566.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.44. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.02 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidus Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

