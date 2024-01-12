WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.67.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.
