National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

NGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.23.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.1899 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in National Grid by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,185,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after purchasing an additional 85,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in National Grid by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,878,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,875,000 after purchasing an additional 120,367 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,482,000 after purchasing an additional 82,420 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,648,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,962,000 after purchasing an additional 318,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,412,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,134,000 after buying an additional 150,656 shares during the period. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

