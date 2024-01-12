Analysts Set Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) PT at $6.72

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.72.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Infinera stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Infinera has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,281,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,495,000 after purchasing an additional 314,856 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Infinera by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Infinera by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 92,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

