Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Allakos in a report on Friday, December 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Allakos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Allakos from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

ALLK opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. Allakos has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allakos will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allakos

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Allakos by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Allakos by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 385,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Allakos by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 39,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allakos by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,911,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after buying an additional 226,498 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

