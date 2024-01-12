Brokerages Set Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Price Target at C$3.76

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.76.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of TSE CHR opened at C$2.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$506.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$2.05 and a 1-year high of C$4.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.56.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$447.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$403.03 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.61%. Research analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.369883 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

