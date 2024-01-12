TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.25.

TA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC increased their target price on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

TSE TA opened at C$10.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.04. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$10.02 and a 1-year high of C$13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.94.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.76. TransAlta had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.5202899 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 11.37%.

In other TransAlta news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20. In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 44,063 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total transaction of C$485,133.63. Also, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20. Insiders sold a total of 156,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,367 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

