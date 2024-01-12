MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.
Shares of MRC opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.16 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
