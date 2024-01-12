Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several equities analysts have commented on BAYRY shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.2 %
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
