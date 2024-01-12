Brokerages Set Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target at $52.13

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.61.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBSH. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,181,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,239,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.78. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $66.86.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

