TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised TopBuild from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial downgraded TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $330.00.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE:BLD opened at $369.72 on Monday. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $173.75 and a 52-week high of $382.95. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.77 and its 200-day moving average is $285.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,244,000 after buying an additional 602,416 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in TopBuild by 135.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $70,298,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,147,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 348,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,465,000 after buying an additional 138,058 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading

