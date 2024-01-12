Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $137.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

WAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a positive rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.67.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WAB

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WAB opened at $126.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $91.89 and a 52-week high of $128.48.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.24. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In related news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $131,431.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 234,764 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.