PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.20.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR opened at $94.60 on Monday. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $64.78 and a twelve month high of $98.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.74.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PACCAR will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,209,000 after acquiring an additional 364,109 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PACCAR by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,116,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 98,391.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

