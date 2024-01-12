Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $73.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WRB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.57.

NYSE WRB opened at $72.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.50. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.87%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,065,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $829,511,000 after purchasing an additional 529,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,946,000 after purchasing an additional 302,212 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,639,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,039,000 after buying an additional 699,297 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

