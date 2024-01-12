Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $13.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PEB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $15.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.26%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $214,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $261,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $359,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 13,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $214,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,613,000 after buying an additional 226,216 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,084,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,453,000 after purchasing an additional 140,799 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,228,000 after purchasing an additional 636,463 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,009,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,252,000 after purchasing an additional 112,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,335,000 after purchasing an additional 745,663 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

