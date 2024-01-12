Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Raised to “Buy” at Melius

Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $148.02 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $151.05. The stock has a market cap of $236.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,233.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.06 and its 200-day moving average is $115.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 98,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 62,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 137,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

