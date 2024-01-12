Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.09.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $155.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.74. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $157.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,148 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $123,733,000. King Wealth increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.