StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALKS. Evercore ISI raised shares of Alkermes from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.43.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $380.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.18 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Equities analysts expect that Alkermes will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,667,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,870,000 after purchasing an additional 72,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,889,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,641,000 after buying an additional 268,222 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Alkermes by 52.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,746,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,413,000 after acquiring an additional 556,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,166,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,709,000 after acquiring an additional 227,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

