Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aramark from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.39.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $28.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.02. Aramark has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $33.01.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 14.84%.

In related news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Aramark by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2,269.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

