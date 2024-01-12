AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $18.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.66 million, a P/E ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.32. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $27.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.99 million. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,086.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $140,086.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $201,573.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,874 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 280.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after buying an additional 1,015,493 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 488,956 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMC Networks by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 563,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 405,373 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,957,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 991,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after buying an additional 324,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

