Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABNB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.34.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $139.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.48. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $420,453.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,703.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,355,967 shares of company stock valued at $186,341,686. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.