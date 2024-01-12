Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

OSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSK

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $106.05 on Monday. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $109.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average of $97.00.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.7% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.