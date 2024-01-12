Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) PT Raised to $73.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENOV. Roth Mkm started coverage on Enovis in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.20.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of ENOV opened at $58.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 2.01. Enovis has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $66.71.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis in the first quarter worth $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,573,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Enovis in the second quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

