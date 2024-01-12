BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BCRX opened at $6.47 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.89.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

