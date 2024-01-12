Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COIN. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.91.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $141.16 on Monday. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $187.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.83.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $85,119.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,784 shares in the company, valued at $48,787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $85,119.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,558 shares in the company, valued at $784,881.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 817,204 shares of company stock worth $118,004,221 in the last three months. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 1,120.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

