HC Wainwright Raises Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Price Target to $10.00

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GOSS

Gossamer Bio Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $0.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $209.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.07.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gossamer Bio

In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,010 shares in the company, valued at $212,805.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 138.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 64,083 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,654,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,083,000 after acquiring an additional 67,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.