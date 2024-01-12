StockNews.com Downgrades New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.59.

New Gold Stock Performance

New Gold stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $923.45 million, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in New Gold by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 127.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in New Gold by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,155 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in New Gold by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 106,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 47.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 498,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 160,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

