National Bankshares Lowers First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$15.50

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform spec market weight rating to a sec perform spec market wgt rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.62.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$12.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.73. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.31 and a twelve month high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.68 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.3322734 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

