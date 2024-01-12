Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Price Target Raised to C$20.50 at Raymond James

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$310.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$19.76 and a 52-week high of C$22.00.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

