Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$15.75 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.05.

Shares of IIP.UN stock opened at C$13.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.43 and a 1-year high of C$15.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This is an increase from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -140.74%.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total transaction of C$90,337.50. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

