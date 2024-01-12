Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Cut to C$100.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler Companies

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler Companies from C$107.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PD. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 price target on Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore set a C$142.00 price target on Precision Drilling and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$120.25.

PD stock opened at C$73.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$56.42 and a 1 year high of C$116.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$75.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$80.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.59). The firm had revenue of C$446.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$449.83 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 14.3405088 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

