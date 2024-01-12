Raymond James Increases Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$9.75

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$9.25 to C$9.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.15.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 36.57%.
Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.
