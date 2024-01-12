Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TBLA. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.21.

TBLA stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $4.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $360.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Taboola.com will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taboola.com news, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $10,690,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 145,667 shares of company stock worth $593,266 over the last three months. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after buying an additional 2,473,366 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,919,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,157 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 518.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,519,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metavasi Capital LP purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,388,000. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

