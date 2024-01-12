Raymond James Increases Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC dropped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.75 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.28.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DIR.UN

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Shares of DIR.UN stock opened at C$13.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.38. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$11.53 and a one year high of C$15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.52, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

(Get Free Report)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.